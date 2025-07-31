 July 31, 2025

Jeffco airport to add taxiway

Rocky Mountain Municipal Airport in Jefferson County.
Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport officials plan to build a new taxiway in an effort to open up about 130 acres of potential new business park land on the south side, according to information on a county website.

Beth Potter
