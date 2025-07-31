Crocs, Krispy Kreme collaborate on classic clogs

BROOMFIELD — Crocs and Krispy Kreme are collaborating on the introduction of limited-edition Krispy Kreme x Crocs Classic Clogs.

The collaboration between Broomfield-based Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) and Charlotte, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme was announced last week.

To be offered beginning next Wednesday in adult sizes at Crocs stores and online, the design of the footwear features oversized Jibbitz charms including Krispy Kreme’s original glazed doughnut and “Hot” light. The clogs also include two interchangeable toe caps — chocolate and strawberry icing with sprinkles — that can be swapped out, and a pivoting heel strap featuring the Krispy Kreme logo.

Each pair of the limited-edition clog will come in a custom co-branded box designed around Krispy Kreme’s dozens box. Also available will be a five-pack of Jibbitz charms featuring two doughnuts, a dozens box, the chain’s employees’ paper hat and Krispy Kreme logo.

To celebrate the collaboration from Tuesday through Aug. 10, Krispy Kreme will offer a special dozen featuring the three doughnuts brought to life by the clogs: original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and strawberry iced with sprinkles. The dozen will be available while supplies last at participating Krispy Kreme shops and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

Customers can get early access to the clogs starting Tuesday by visiting any participating Krispy Kreme shop and scanning the displayed Crocs QR Code to order. Krispy Kreme also will offer customers who come in wearing Crocs on Aug. 9 a free original glazed doughnut.

“At Crocs, we’ve always believed in comfort you can customize, and now, with Krispy Kreme, we’re serving up style that’s glazed with personality and sprinkled with style,” Terence Reilly, Crocs chief brand officer, said in a prepared statement, “because when it comes to self-expression, we ‘doughnut’ hold back.”

Added Alison Holder, Krispy Kreme’s chief brand and product officer, “It’s been so much fun working with Crocs to create what might be the sweetest classic clogs yet. Fans of both of our brands expect the unexpected, and this collab certainly is next-level when it comes to that. We can’t wait to see Krispy Kreme x Crocs ‘clog’ social media.”

Crocs’ products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. Krispy Kreme, founded in 1937, operates in more than 40 countries through its network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers and a rapidly growing digital business. It opened a shop nearly a year ago at 4624 S. Mason St. in Fort Collins.

