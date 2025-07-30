LOUISVILLE — Boulder Imaging Inc. is partnering with Oikon Ltd., an environmental consultancy based in Croatia, to bring bird-protection technology powered by artificial intelligence to wind farms across southeast Europe.

Through the deployment of Boulder Imaging’s IdentiFlight system, the partnership supports the growing demand for sustainable wind development while also protecting biodiversity.

During a news conference Sunday in Scotland to announce a trade deal with the European Union, President Donald Trump accused wind-farm blades of killing whales and birds, but technology developed by Boulder Imaging is addressing the issue. IdentiFlight’s real-time bird detection and automated turbine curtailment capabilities help developers protect species including eagles and kestrels.

SPONSORED CONTENT

As Croatia ramps up renewable energy under the European Green Deal, strict permitting requirements now mandate detailed environmental impact assessments.

“Partnering with Oikon Ltd. enhances our ability to deliver conservation-driven technology where it’s most needed,” Don Mills, president and chief operating officer of Boulder Imaging, said in a prepared statement. “Together, we’re advancing the role of AI in biodiversity protection and accelerating responsible wind-energy growth in Croatia and beyond.”

With more than 520 systems deployed across five continents, IdentiFlight has reduced bird fatalities by more than 85% while maintaining a power generation loss of less than 1% in wind farms, according to a news release issued by the Louisville-based company.

The first systems in Croatia are planned for 2026, with an initial focus on sensitive migratory corridors and ecologically valuable terrain.

Founded in 1995, Boulder Imaging develops and delivers machine vision and artificial intelligence solutions. Its inspection systems address challenges in industries such as renewable energy, automotive, architectural products and security paper.

on Facebook on LinkedIn