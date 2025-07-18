Vintage retailer 2nd Street opening Boulder clothing store on Pearl

BOULDER — 2nd Street USA, a national chain of vintage and high-end second-hand clothing stores, will open its second Colorado location this summer in Boulder.

The company, which has an existing shop in Denver, has leased 5,213 square feet at 1543 Pearl St. in downtown Boulder and expects to be up and running this month or next.

“2nd Street USA is a great fit for Pearl Street’s fun and creative East End district,” Terri Takata-Smith, Downtown Boulder Partnership vice president of marketing said in a prepared statement. “Downtown Boulder is already a retail destination for top outdoor and activewear brands, and in recent years, the rise of second-hand and vintage shops has added a vibrant energy. With 2nd Street USA joining the mix alongside Garage Sale Vintage, Loop, and Apocalypse, the East End of downtown Boulder is quickly becoming a must-visit destination for style-savvy shoppers seeking unique finds with lots of character.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Dan Jackson owns the historic Pearl Street building that the clothing-seller will take over.

“Their presence in our historic building is a perfect fit and a great boost for the entire 1500 block. Having a nationally recognized brand strengthens the synergy of the neighborhood, making this an even more dynamic destination for both locals and visitors,” Jackson said in a statement.

Market Real Estate brokered the lease with 2nd Street, which “will be a great addition to the tenant mix downtown, and we’re excited for them to open in this unique, historic space,” Market broker Nate Litsey said in a statement.

on Facebook on LinkedIn