Agribusiness  July 15, 2025

S&W Seed abandoning Nasdaq amid tailspin

S&W Seed company logo in green and black
By

A tumultuous month during which S&W Seed Co. (Nasdaq: SANW) defaulted on a line of credit, fired its CEO and terminated all non-essential staff was capped off with a disclosure Monday afternoon that the Longmont-based company intends to voluntarily delist its stock from the Nasdaq exchange. 

Related Posts

A Maryland native, Lucas has worked at news agencies from Wyoming to South Carolina before putting roots down in Colorado.
Categories: Agribusiness Longmont Sunday Weekly Today's News S&W Seed Co.
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts