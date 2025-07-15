Government & Politics  July 15, 2025

Officials pledge commuter rail to Longmont by 2029

Northwest rail panel
From left, Broomfield mayor Guylene Castriotta, Louisville mayor Chris Leh and Erie Town Council member Emily Baer discuss their constituents’ views on prospects for completion of a Northwest commuter rail line during a presentation Monday at the Longmont Museum auditorium. Dallas Heltzell/BizWest.
By

Commuter rail service from Denver to Boulder and Longmont, once thought to be decades away, will likely happen as early as January 2029 thanks to an intergovernmental agreement and state legislation, officials told a crowd Monday night at the Longmont Museum auditorium.

With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
Categories: Boulder Government & Politics Longmont Sunday Weekly Today's News Transportation BNSF Railway Co. Inc. City and County of Broomfield City of Longmont Front Range Passenger Rail District Regional Transportation District
