Retail  July 14, 2025

Bookstore among new businesses reviving Greeley’s Amory building

State Armory building, downtown Greeley.
New businesses have moved into the former State Armory building in downtown Greeley. Christopher Wood/BizWest.
By

New businesses in the former State Armory building in downtown Greeley want to feed the body and the soul — one customer at a time, said Pablo Guzman, co-owner of a new book shop in the building at 614 Eighth St.

Related Posts

Beth Potter
Categories: Commercial Real Estate Greeley Retail Sunday Weekly Today's News Bandit Burritos Black Box Arts Collective Cauldron Espresso Figgy Twig Specialties State Armory The Midnight Oil LLC Thomas & Tyler
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts