New Zealand ag-tech firm Halter plants U.S. flag in Boulder
Developer of fenceless cattle-management system adds $100M Series D
Halter, the New Zealand ag-tech company behind a fenceless system to help cattle ranchers manage their herds, has a new home on the Front Range not far from where the University of Colorado Buffaloes roam.
THIS ARTICLE IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Continue reading for less than $3 per week!
Get a month of award-winning local business news, trends and insights
Access award-winning content today!