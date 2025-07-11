Pinocchio’s founder accused of embezzlement jailed

GREELEY — Annie Vick, 63, the founder of the Pinocchio’s restaurant chain in northern Colorado who is suspected of embezzling more than $3 million from investors, has been arrested on a warrant for failing to appear at a court date last month and is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond in the Weld County Jail.

According to the Greeley Tribune, a July 21 court date has been set for Vick, also known as Annie Margaret Velasquez.

Police say Vick, who was not licensed to sell securities, solicited money from investors starting in 2018 without disclosing the risks involved or the losses she incurred. Vick has denied embezzling the money, saying she never used investors’ money for anything other than investments and that her investors knew she was unlicensed and understood the risks.

