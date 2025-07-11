Boulderthon charts new course for September race

BOULDER — The Boulderthon marathon and half marathon races set for Sept. 28 in and around Boulder will feature new course routes.

“All distances will still feature the historic start and finish line located on Pearl Street Mall in Downtown Boulder,” race organizers said in a news release.

However, “Boulderthon’s half marathon course will take participants through different landscapes, with stunning views of the Flatirons along the way. The marathon will expand from the half marathon course, taking participants on North 51st Street past the Boulder Reservoir and along Boulder County backroads frequently used by training Olympians, before looping to return for the famous Pearl Street Mall finish,” the release said. “Both the 13.1-mile and 26.2-mile distances have also cut overall elevation gain. The marathon net elevation gain will be cut by about 40%, going from 982 feet to 603 feet, and the half marathon elevation gain will be cut by almost 50%, going from 384 feet to 203 feet.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

The new course was designed in partnership with Boulderthon’s head coach, Nell Rojas, and Boulderthon’s city and county partners, organizers said.

“The new course was designed with both the runner’s experience in mind, and the opportunity to showcase the one-of-a-kind running trails found only here in the Boulder area,” Boulderthon event director Alexa Squillaro said in the release. “These new routes will give participants an even more enjoyable experience, down to the ease of the paths to the unique sightseeing throughout the whole journey. Boulder is a terrific place to explore, and with this new route, we strongly believe Boulderthon will solidify itself as a true destination race.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn