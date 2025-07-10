Quid Novi to explore scams, grift and innovations to combat them

Quid Novi, an organization in Northern Colorado that attempts to shed light on innovations, will embark on a two-part program in July and August to explore scams and why they happen, especially in an era when artificial intelligence is ever more pervasive, then also provide insights into how innovations can help people avoid becoming victims.

Every five seconds, someone in the United States becomes a victim of ID theft. And daily, email users find scads of fraudulent offers in their inboxes just waiting for someone to click.

An Iowa grandfather, 86, hearing about a granddaughter’s run-in with police in Fort Collins, withdrew $18,000 from banks in Des Moines to help her out — except the caller wasn’t his granddaughter. But the money was gone.

A Loveland woman paid $1,500 to “hold” a used car in Pueblo until her husband could look at it — except there was no used car and the seller could not be found by police.

A Loveland attorney’s administrative assistant paid $200 when her boss’ name was used fraudulently in a scam. The attorney, twice, was the unsuccessful subject of the grandparent scheme.

Now with artificial intelligence, a person’s image and words can be used illegally to take advantage of someone else. Virtually everyone who does business — at the doctor’s office, the bank, the insurance company or at any other commercial enterprise with an online presence — has had their personal information stolen by hackers. Social Security numbers, dates of births, passwords and more are for sale on the dark web. Victims can almost count on having the hacked business offer one or two years of credit monitoring at no charge, with one hack rolling into the next.

SPONSORED CONTENT

What’s to be done about it?

Quid Novi, which is Latin for “what’s new,” will engage participants in a two-part program called “Scammers, Fraudsters and Grifters.”

On July 29, Jasmine Stevens from CorKat Data Solutions and Eric Weedin from Weedin Insurance will provide their insights into the problem. Then on Aug. 26, Elevations Credit Union, which has multiple full-time staff members working to prevent scams affecting credit union members, along with a yet-unnamed expert on combatting fraud, will discuss innovative solutions.

Each showcase will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Forge in Loveland, a center for innovation created on the former Hewlett-Packard campus, 815 14th St. SW. The events will be held in the Collaboratory Room, just east of Grimm Brothers Brewery in Building B of the campus. A $20 admission will be charged, which includes hors d’oeuvres. Drinks will be available for purchase.

Quid Novi events are always held on the last Tuesday of the month.

Quid Novi, founded in 2010 by Fort Collins resident Rick Griggs, seeks to cross boundaries for

innovation and collaboration while encouraging participants to think and discover new ideas.

In January, Quid Novi featured a program on “reinvention.” February’s program revolved around the theme of “transformation.” “Influencers” was the topic for March. April explored topics around the nonprofit sector. The organization took a break in May but returned with the June program on “leveraging your uniqueness.” After the July and August showcases, Quid Novi will explore the film industry in the region.

Additional information can be found online at QuidNovi.io.

on Facebook on LinkedIn