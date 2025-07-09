Government & Politics  July 9, 2025

League of Women Voters chapter backs petition targeting west Greeley project

Caacadia rendering
A rendering of the proposed $1.1 billion hotel-hockey arena- water park development in west Greeley that is part of the Cascadia project. Courtesy Water Valley Co.
A petition being circulated by a group hoping that voters in November will get a chance to have their say on the Greeley City Council’s approval of the complex financing plan for a $1.1 billion sports and entertainment project on the city’s western edge has won the endorsement of the Greeley-Weld chapter of the League of Women Voters.

