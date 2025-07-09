Greeley officials seek resident input on Grow West plan
Nationally recognized planner Jeff Speck is in Greeley for a community visioning event Wednesday that will focus on a new plan for the mostly undeveloped land that is largely along U.S. Highway 34 and about four miles directly west of downtown, based on a map included in a presentation on the city’s website.
