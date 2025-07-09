Economy & Economic Development  July 9, 2025

Greeley officials seek resident input on Grow West plan

By

Nationally recognized planner Jeff Speck is in Greeley for a community visioning event Wednesday that will focus on a new plan for the mostly undeveloped land that is largely along U.S. Highway 34 and about four miles directly west of downtown, based on a map included in a presentation on the city’s website. 

Related Posts

Beth Potter
Categories: Economy & Economic Development Greeley Sunday Weekly Today's News Grow West Grow West Subarea Plan Jeff Speck
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts