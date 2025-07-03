Greeley businesses grapple with 16th Street construction

GREELEY — First it was the construction on 16th Street that made it hard for customers to get to Pinocchios Incredible Italian restaurant at 905 16th St., said owner Cecil Velazquez.

Then, he came to work one day, and there was a broken window.

In response, Velazquez said he decided to temporarily close the 16th Street restaurant and move his Italian menu to his other restaurant, Pinocchios Prime at 804 8th St.

Velazquez said his loyal customers are now enjoying their favorites in a place where they can find parking, and he can focus on making sure his customers enjoy themselves.

“A lot of families that come, they come pretty regularly, and the senior community with walkers and canes, it created an issue for them,” Velazquez said.

The 16th Street construction project was first approved in 2023 to upgrade 16th Street between 7th and 11th avenues with additional sidewalks, roundabouts at the intersections of Ninth and 10th avenues, more bike lanes for cyclists and raised intersection crossings. The project cost is $9.7 million, when all is said and done and includes a $2 million grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation, according to Kim Kappel, a city spokeswoman.

Street upgrades and sidewalks on the north side of the street are scheduled to be complete at the end of August, Kappel said. Work on the south side of the street will be done this fall, depending on weather. And final landscaping and artwork installation will wrap up in the spring, she said.

Early Birds Breakfast and Bakery at the same address as Pinocchios also is on a brief hiatus, Velazquez said, because it depends a bit on walk-in traffic.

Velazquez’s restaurants are not the only business to make changes to operations to deal with the construction.

La Fiesta Express next door at 901 16th St. has moved its early morning burrito-making operations to La Fiesta restaurant downtown, so that the workers carrying bags of burritos out to drivers who deliver them to gas stations along the Front Range wouldn’t have to walk so far around the ongoing construction work, said Lorena Munoz, La Fiesta Express’s manager. Four women begin making the burritos at 2 a.m. and have them ready at 8 a.m. for two drivers, Munoz said.

Workers will install roundabouts at two stoplighted intersections during construction on 16th Street. Christopher Wood/BizWest.

Margie’s Java Joint and the Madison and Main Gallery have seen less foot traffic during construction on 16th Street. Christopher Wood/BizWest.

La Fiesta Express workers have moved some burrito-making operations to its other restaurant at 1923 Ninth St. while the 16th Street road construction is going on. Christopher Wood/BizWest.

Plate glass windows reflect the road construction in front of Ace of Fadez Barbershop at 909 16th St. Christopher Wood/BizWest.

High Brau Tap House is open from 3 p.m. to midnight during the 16th Street construction. Christopher Wood/BizWest.

D.P. Dough pizza restaurant features a “We are open” sign on its chalkboard outside. Christopher Wood/BizWest.

A sandwich board outside of Taste of Philly restaurant is set out to entice diners during construction. Christopher Wood/BizWest.



A rendering of green landscaping surrounding a roundabout at 16th Street and 10th Avenue shows what the area will look like when it’s complete. Landscaping is scheduled for next spring, according to Kim Kappel, a city spokeswoman. Source: City of Greeley.

Business owners say construction along 16th Street in downtown Greeley is affecting businesses along the corridor. The $9.7 million project will add two new roundabouts, landscaping and outdoor art to the business corridor. Christopher Wood/BizWest.



An aerial view of a roundabout at 16th Street and 10th Avenue, shows some of the new features for local businesses, including additional parking in the background. Source: City of Greeley.

Atlas Theater owner Kelly Langley Cook said her business is not directly affected by the road construction, but she is excited about having a closer tie to the UNC campus in the near future. Christopher Wood/BizWest.

Business owners up and down 16th Street seem generally excited about the traffic-calming changes coming to the eating and shopping district, but almost all said they have had to change their business habits in some way to deal with the months-long construction.

Madison and Main Gallery, an artist cooperative, has seen a measurable drop in foot traffic since construction started — about 30% overall, said Marian Hesse, one of the artists. She noted that customers can still park within a block of the businesses.

“We do have a lot of really devoted customers, and they have braved the current chaos,” Hesse said.”We’re trying to embrace it in our mailings and the media. You can’t hide it, so we just embrace it.”

Construction is expected to wrap up in just over a month, creating a new and vibrant area to dine and shop on the street, with restaurants, bakeries and the like. People involved with the gallery put out social-media messaging for events, and they’re hoping potential customers take notice, Hesse said.

“We want people to come and investigate it,” Hesse said. “We’re hoping people will be really curious about it.”

To pique the public’s curiosity, the business owners are planning a big party for Sept. 5, said Kelly Langley Cook, owner of the Atlas Theater and The Ambry Greeley coworking space. She said that her businesses at 709 16th St. are not directly affected by the construction, but she wants to be a part of what comes next — stronger connections with the university campus.

“A small group is dreaming about it right now,” Langley Cook said. “… at the last meeting, we started brainstorming outward about being connected with UNC, which has always been a dream of downtown businesses.”

The Sept. 5 event is expected to include punch cards and deals at local businesses, she said.

In the meantime, the Greeley Downtown Development Authority gave $3,000 grants to 13 businesses that suffered from a loss of foot traffic from the first round of construction on 12th Street, said Bianca Fisher, executive director. The money could go toward anything that would support the business. The DDA opened a second round of grant funding Tuesday with the same structure and format for affected area businesses, Fisher said.

“It’s a blessing and a curse,” Fisher said of the construction. “DDA wanted to step in and acknowledge the impact on businesses.”

DDA workers also put up signage to let residents know that they can still get to businesses, are posting information about the businesses on social media and also are helping plan the party.

The bulk of the construction project is expected to be done before students come back, but the finishing touches — things such as planters, lighting and art — may not be complete until a little later, Fisher said.

“We are hopeful that every one of (the businesses) will make it through,” Fisher said.

“Pretty soon, we’re going to be so pretty and so clean … with extended sidewalks, and the parklike setting by the School of Music, so we have a lot of potential, we’re just in the process of getting there,” Hesse said.

