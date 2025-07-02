KGNU gets state grant for Boulder facilities upgrade

BOULDER — Boulder Community Broadcast Association Inc., which operates the KGNU community radio station, has been awarded a $850,000 grant from the Colorado Creative Industries division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade to help pay for upgrades at its Boulder facility.

“This KGNU site will feature a media training room, expanded production studios available at low or no cost for nonprofits, artists and students; a community cafe and cultural space; and a performance space accommodating 60-90 people,” OEDIT said in a news release. “These spaces will be accessible to nonprofits, artists, and cultural organizations who are otherwise unable to access affordable spaces in the downtown area. Digital upgrades will improve the station’s emergency alert capabilities.”

KGNU was one of 10 organizations statewide to receive a grant from OEDIT’s Community Revitalization Tax Credit program.

“Colorado continues to lead the way by supporting the creative industries in our state. We know that arts and culture do more than improve our quality of life. The arts help our thriving economy, contributing nearly $20 billion per year and supporting over 120,000 jobs across the state,” Gov. Jared Polis said in the release.

Renovation work began last fall at 1720 14th St., a 10,000-square-foot office building that will soon become KGNU’s studio and headquarters space.

The 47-year-old station, through holding company Boulder Community Broadcast Association LLC, bought the 14th Street building from 1720 Building LLC in April 2023 for $3.3 million, Boulder County real estate records show.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2025 BizWest Media LLC.

