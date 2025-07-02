 July 2, 2025

Fed budget requests threaten Boulder labs, jobs

A protester’s sign casts the issue of federal employment cuts in a biblical light. A crowd of more than 1,000 that turned out Monday for a protest of staff cuts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Dallas Heltzell/BizWest
BOULDER — As part of President Donald Trump’s policy of gutting federal agencies, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has submitted a budget request that would eliminate four Boulder laboratories and hundreds of jobs, according to the Boulder Reporting Lab.

The Boulder-based National Center for Atmospheric Research and National Institute of Standards and Technology are also proposing steep budget cuts. It remains to be seen whether Congress will ultimately approve the administration’s budget proposals.

