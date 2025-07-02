Fed budget requests threaten Boulder labs, jobs
BOULDER — As part of President Donald Trump’s policy of gutting federal agencies, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has submitted a budget request that would eliminate four Boulder laboratories and hundreds of jobs, according to the Boulder Reporting Lab.
The Boulder-based National Center for Atmospheric Research and National Institute of Standards and Technology are also proposing steep budget cuts. It remains to be seen whether Congress will ultimately approve the administration’s budget proposals.