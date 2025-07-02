Banking & Finance  July 2, 2025

Banks grapple with unrealized losses

Liquidity at Colorado banks limits risk

Bank Losses
The news has been full of stories about banks’ unrealized securities losses since the Office of Financial Research released a report in May looking at those numbers. As of December 2024, the report found that “rapidly rising interest rates during 2022-2023 contributed to larger unrealized losses in banks’ securities portfolios, which are mainly composed of fixed-income securities.”

At that time, unrealized securities losses were elevated at $481 billion, or “approximately an average of 8.6% of the fair value of their aggregate securities holdings and 19.9% of the aggregate equity held at the banking subsidiaries,” the report found. 

The FDIC’s Quarterly Banking Profile…

