July 1, 2025

Texas State joins CSU in Pac-12

The Texas State Bobcats will join Colorado State University as founding member of the Pac-12 when the collegiate athletics conference is reborn in 2026-27 season.

Other members of the conference include Boise State University, Fresno State University, Gonzaga University, Oregon State University, San Diego State University, Utah State University and Washington State University.

The Pac-12, which was home to the University of Colorado until the Buffaloes joined the Big 12 Conference two years ago, faced an uncertain future after tentpole programs University of Southern California; University of California, Los Angeles, University of Oregon and University of Washington voted in 2022 to abandon ship for the Big 10 Conference, resulting in a mass exodus that left only Oregon State University and Washington State University in the Pac-12.

Before its implosion, the Pac-12 was considered, along with the Big 10, Big 12, Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference, one of the NCAA’s “Power 5” conferences.

