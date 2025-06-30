 June 30, 2025

CU favorite Half Fast Subs eyes late summer reopening

Half Fast Subs on University Hill. Source: Boulder County Assessor.
BOULDER — Half Fast Subs, a University Hill sandwich joint beloved by University of Colorado students for decades, could reopen as soon as late summer or early fall. 

The owner of the restaurant, which has been closed since January following a fire in the apartments above, told Axios that he hopes to have Half Fast back up and running in its century-old space by August or September.

