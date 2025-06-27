Sports & Recreation  June 27, 2025

X-Games CEO Bloom launching Boulder-based sports-tech startup

Eileen Gu competes at the 2024 X Games Aspen at Buttermilk. Courtesy Trevor Brown Jr./X Games
Jeremy Bloom, a Boulderite, ex-ski pro and former University of Colorado football standout who was tapped in late 2024 as the new CEO of the X Games, has raised $11 million from investors to commercialize The Owl AI, a technology platform introduced during January’s X Games in Aspen that uses artificial intelligence to judge sporting events such as a snowboarding halfpipe contest. 

