Government & Politics  June 27, 2025

Greeley group opposing Cascadia financing to begin gathering signatures

By

A group hoping that voters will repeal the Greeley City Council’s approval of the complex financing plan for a $1.1 billion sports and entertainment project on the city’s western edge has won approval of its petition form from the city clerk’s office and will begin collecting signatures of registered voters this weekend.

With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
