Environmental engineering consultancy Integral acquires New Jersey company

BOULDER — Integral Consulting Inc., an environmental, scientific and engineering consulting firm, recently acquired New Jersey-based PennJersey Environmental Consulting.

The deal “enhances Integral’s capabilities in site remediation, regulatory compliance, and environmental due diligence across the Mid-Atlantic region,” Integral said in a news release.

Terms of the acquisition, which comes about two months after Integral acquired Kinnetic Environmental Inc., a California-based company that performs sediment and water quality studie, were not disclosed.

“We are excited to welcome the PennJersey team to Integral,” Marcia Greenblatt, managing principal for Integral’s investigation and remediation services, said in the release. “Their expertise in site remediation and regulatory compliance complements our existing services and enhances our strong ability to serve clients facing complex environmental challenges.”

