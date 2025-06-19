Monfort signs 10-year lease at new office tower

DENVER — Monfort Cos., an investment and development company founded 95 years ago in Greeley, has signed a 10-year lease at a recently completed 30-story office tower in Denver’s central business district.

According to The Denver Post, Monfort Cos. will move into its new headquarters in October at the building called 1900 Lawrence and occupy Suite 1930 to honor the founding year of Monfort of Colorado.

