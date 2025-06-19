Last chance to register for Middle-Income Housing Summit

LONGMONT — Just a few days are left to register for a BizWest event focusing on housing for the “missing middle.”

The Boulder Valley Middle-Income Housing Summit will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Fox Hill Club, 1400 Colorado Highway 119 in Longmont.

The event is designed to foster collaboration and innovation in addressing the pressing issues of housing that is affordable to the Boulder Valley’s middle-income workforce. It will bring together stakeholders from the private and public sectors, including real estate developers, government officials and community members to delve into key challenges in developing housing that is accessible to our workforce and their families and allows them to build future equity.

Facilitating the panel discussions will be former state Rep. Jonathan Singer, founder of Comity Solutions LLC and senior director of policy programs at the Boulder Chamber. He will lead a workshop on strategies and obstacles.

A panel on costs and codes will be moderated by Marc Painter, market president, Holland & Hart LLP, and will feature Mike Cooper, director of entitlements for Boulder Creek Neighborhoods; Shannon Cox Baker, regional vice president for Pennrose Real Estate’s Mountain Division; Longmont city manager and housing director Harold Dominguez; Kurt Firnhaber, director of housing and human services for the City of Boulder; and Aaron Spear, market president for Bank of Colorado.

Tickets are $85.59, but the summit is free to elected officials. Registration can be made online.The event originally was to be held June 2 but was rescheduled because of the June 1 attack on pro-Israel protesters on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. Dealing with that event kept several Boulder officials who had been scheduled to appear at the summit from attending.

