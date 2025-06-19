Group launches drive to repeal West Greeley financing plan
Ballot issue targets plan for arena, hotel, water park
In the latest move by Northern Colorado voters to challenge municipal government decisions at the ballot box, a coalition of Greeley citizens plans to begin collecting signatures to put an item on the November ballot to repeal the City Council’s approval of the complex financing plan for a $1.1 billion sports and entertainment project on the city’s western edge, part of an ambitious development called Cascadia.
