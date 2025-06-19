Government & Politics  June 19, 2025

Group launches drive to repeal West Greeley financing plan

Ballot issue targets plan for arena, hotel, water park

A rendering of Cascadia, a proposed $1.1 billion hotel-hockey arena- water park development in west Greeley.
By

In the latest move by Northern Colorado voters to challenge municipal government decisions at the ballot box, a coalition of Greeley citizens plans to begin collecting signatures to put an item on the November ballot to repeal the City Council’s approval of the complex financing plan for a $1.1 billion sports and entertainment project on the city’s western edge, part of an ambitious development called Cascadia.

