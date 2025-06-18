Warrant issued for restaurateur accused of embezzlement

GREELEY — A Weld District Court judge has issued a bench warrant for the founder of the Pinocchio’s restaurant chain in Northern Colorado who is suspected of embezzling more than $3 million from investors after she failed to appear in court Tuesday morning.

According to the Greeley Tribune, Judge Vincente Vigil also revoked a personal recognizance bond for Annie Vick, 63, also known as Annie Margaret Velasquez, and set a new cash-only bond of $50,000. She faces 10 counts of securities fraud.

Vick has denied embezzling the money, saying she never used investors’ money for anything other than investments.

Vick founded the Pinocchio’s chain of restaurants in 2003 in Longmont, eventually also opening a Loveland location and two in Greeley.

