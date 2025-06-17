Retail  June 17, 2025

Safeway workers in Estes strike; other cities could follow

Safeway Sign
A Safeway location in Denver. Lucas High/BizWest.


Unionized Safeway workers in Estes Park — along with their compatriots in Fountain and Pueblo and distribution center employees in Denver — hit the picket line Sunday, and workers at the Albertsons Cos.-owned grocery chain (NYSE: ACI) in other Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado cities could soon follow suit. 

