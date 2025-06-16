Community Foundation awards $570K in Weld County student scholarships

GREELEY — The Weld Community Foundation awarded 165 scholarships totaling more than $570,000 to local students at its annual scholarship reception late last month.

Speakers at the reception included Greeley Dream Team executive director Miranda Ochoa and Anne Fulton, who helped establish the Judd K. Fulton Scholarship in 2004 in honor of her late son.

“Two new scholarships were added this year. The Mary Ferdon and Louis Poudre’ Memorial Scholarship, designated to benefit a veteran, was awarded to Ryan Polk, a three-time combat veteran pursuing a degree at the University of Northern Colorado,” the foundation said in a news release. “The Higher Ground Bryce Gardiner Memorial Scholarship was established by family and friends to honor Bryce, a University High School graduate who passed away in 2018. The inaugural recipient was Kaleb Brawner, a graduating senior from University High School.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

on Facebook on LinkedIn