BizWest names region’s innovative, fastest-growing firms

BERTHOUD — BizWest held its annual IQ Awards and Mercury 100 celebration Thursday in Berthoud. The IQ Awards portion of the event recognized innovative products and services developed in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, while Mercury 100 honored the region’s fastest-growing private companies.

IQ Awards

For the 2025 program, BizWest accepted nominations both from the public and from the publication’s editorial team, with the editorial team making the selections in the categories of aerospace, brewing, consumer products, life sciences, robotics and natural products.

Louisville’s Tendeg LLC won in the aerospace category for its Perimeter Truss Reflector, a high-accuracy, deployable antenna system used for communication, science, and radar applications. These reflectors are designed to be lightweight and compact, enabling their use on smaller spacecraft and supporting rapid pointing maneuvers.

Longmont's Left Hand Brewing Co. Inc. won in the brewing category for its independent craft platform. As the brewing sector faces multiple challenges, Left Hand has embarked upon a strategy of expanding its ownership into the wider community, while integrating other breweries to create economies of scale.

Boulder's Rain Technology won in the consumer product category for its switchable privacy embedded directional display, a technology that allows displays — including laptops, mobile phones, ATMs, tablets, kiosks and other devices — to switch between a normal viewing mode and a narrow viewing angle mode, effectively preventing onlookers from seeing what's on the screen.

Fort Collins-based Armis Biopharma Inc. won in the life-sciences category for its VerCyn wound wash, an aqueous solution designed for wound irrigation to remove debris, including microorganisms, from wounds. It is intended for use on various wounds, including post-surgical wounds, pressure ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

Erie-headquartered Pattern Labs Inc. won in the robotics category for its robotic system for airport baggage and cargo handling, designed to improve the efficiency, safety, and quality of ground operations by using robotics and automation.

Broomfield's Lentiful LLC won in the natural products category for its Lentil-based instant meals, which are plant-based, high in protein and fiber, and designed to be quick and easy to prepare, eliminating the need for traditional lentil cooking.

Mercury 100

BizWest surveyed private companies in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado on two-year revenue growth between 2022 and 2024, and divided the firms into five flights based on their 2022 sales totals.

Flight I, companies with 2022 revenue of $12 million and up: Baker Constructors LLC , 213% revenue growth.

, 213% revenue growth. Flight II, companies with 2022 revenue of $2.71 million to $11.99 million: TCC Corp. , 369% revenue growth.

, 369% revenue growth. Flight III, companies with 2022 revenue of $1,344,991 to $2.7 million: Harris Dewart LLC , 127% revenue growth.

, 127% revenue growth. Flight IV, companies with 2022 revenue of $644,000 to $1,344,990: Retirement Planning Center of the Rockies , 204% revenue growth.

, 204% revenue growth. Flight V, companies with 2022 revenue of $35,000 to $643,999: Cultivate Kitchen Co. LLC, 829% revenue growth.

