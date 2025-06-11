Government & Politics  June 11, 2025

St. Vrain Sanitation District scores win in Colorado Supreme Court

By

A decision by the Colorado Supreme Court has upheld a prior water court ruling in favor of the St. Vrain Valley Sanitation District, denying the Town of Firestone’s 2019 claims for groundwater rights to be withdrawn from municipal water wells that Firestone proposed to locate on the district’s wastewater treatment plant property in Weld County.

Related Posts

With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
Categories: Government & Politics Legal & Courts Sunday Weekly Today's News Water Colorado Supreme Court St. Vrain Sanitation District
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...