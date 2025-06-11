Founders sell Ska Brewing Co. to Durango business families

DURANGO — The founder of 30-year-old Ska Brewing Co. recently sold the company to the Ariano and West families, who run beer distribution operations in Durango, where Ska is headquartered.

Ska president and co-founder Dave Thibodeau will remain with the business, according to a Durango Herald.

Ska had a short-lived Boulder presence with the Ska Street Brewstillery, which boasted a 30-tap taproom and 10-barrel brewing system that the company hoped would churn out 500 to 1,000 barrels a year. The facility had just opened for business when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and all Colorado bars and restaurants were temporarily shuttered. Ska Street reopened about two months later for limited service but closed for good in early 2022.

