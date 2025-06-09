Thompson Thrift adds Colorado leader to oversee residential development

DENVER — Thompson Thrift Development Inc., an Indianapolis-based developer, recently hired Bo Chapman as senior vice president of development to oversee multifamily residential development efforts in a region that includes Colorado.

“As we look toward the future, we are reaffirming and deepening our commitment to multifamily—developing thoughtful, high-quality communities that create lasting value for our partners and residents,” Thompson Thrift CEO Paul Thrift said in a prepared statement. “This focused strategy is rooted in our strengths and shaped by the needs of the communities we serve.”

Chapman, who has worked for Thompson Thrift in the past, will operate out of the company’s Denver office.

“I’m excited to rejoin Thompson Thrift and serve in this important role as the company sharpens its focus on growth. Colorado has long been a strong market for Thompson Thrift,” he said in a statement.

Thompson Thrift is involved in a number of local projects, including apartment complexes in Longmont and Fort Collins.

