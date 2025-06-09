Quid Novi event to explore ‘unique quotient’

LOVELAND — Quid Novi, the thought-leader group in Northern Colorado that attempts to shed light on innovations, will demonstrate at its June showcase how to harness uniqueness and benefit from it.

Guiding the discussion will be Chris Hutchison, author of “Ripple” and CEO of the Fort Collins-based Trebuchet Group leadership-training organization, and Paul Kirby, a Loveland-based scientist and inventor who wrote the book “The FUSE Pathway: How to find and lead a fulfilling life.”

The showcase will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 24 in the Collaboratory Room just east of Grimm Brothers Brewery in Building B at The Forge campus, 815 14th St. SW in Loveland. A $20 admission will be charged, which includes hors d’oeuvres, and drinks will be available for purchase.

Quid Novi, founded in 2010 by Fort Collins resident Rick Griggs, seeks to cross boundaries for innovation and collaboration while encouraging participants to think and discover new ideas.

In January, Quid Novi featured a program on “reinvention,” February’s program revolved around the theme of “transformation,” “Influencers” was the topic for March, April explored the nonprofit sector, and the organization took a break in May. In July and August, Quid Novi will present a two-part program designed to use innovation to combat “scams, fraud and grift.”

