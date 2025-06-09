Real Estate & Construction  June 9, 2025

Home prices down, listings up in May across much of region

With more active listings on the market, the median prices that sellers were able to secure for single-family homes across much of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado fell year over year in May.

