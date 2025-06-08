 June 8, 2025

Trump’s plan to slash budget could have big impact on NCAR

NCAR Mesa Lab
The National Center for Atmospheric Research Mesa Lab in Boulder. Christopher Wood/BizWest
By

The Trump administration’s National Science Foundation has offered a budget proposal that calls for a 40% reduction to the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Related Posts

Categories: External Source Today's News National Center for Atmospheric Research
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...