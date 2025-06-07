Human Bean to raise funds for Stork Support

LOVELAND — Human Bean Northern Colorado has scheduled its next Guest Barista Day, with 10% of June 24 sales from the 6180 E. Crossroads Blvd. location in Loveland going to Stork Support of Northern Colorado.

Stork Support provides essential maternity, postpartum and newborn items to under-resourced families during the baby’s first year.

Representatives from Stork Support will be on site from 9 to 11 a.m. to talk to customers and increase awareness of their mission. Any cash donations made by customers will also be donated to the nonprofit.

To learn more about Stork Support visit storksupportofnoco.com.

