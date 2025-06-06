Vail posts slightly higher sales, earnings but cuts guidance after CEO Katz’s return
Vail Resorts Inc.’s (NYSE: MTN) stock price was down a bit in early afternoon trading Friday after the company posted higher year-over-year revenue and profits in its third quarter of fiscal 2025, but adjusted down its projections for full-year results.
THIS ARTICLE IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Continue reading for less than $3 per week!
Get a month of award-winning local business news, trends and insights
Access award-winning content today!