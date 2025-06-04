Natural Grocers buys midtown Fort Collins site

FORT COLLINS — An organic grocer is likely to build on the site of a vacant 55-year-old building in midtown Fort Collins that had been home to several businesses, including a former Mitsubishi auto dealership.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) closed May 19 on the $3.495 million purchase of the property from Know More LLC of Scottsbluff, Nebraska. That entity had purchased the site, on the west side of College Avenue just south of Drake Road, for $3 million in 2022 from D65 LLC, headed by R. Michael and William P. Dellenbach.

BizWest in February had speculated that Natural Grocers intended to build a grocery store on the site in part because Denver-based Rogue Architecture, which presented a proposal for an 18,000-square-foot grocery store at 2839 S. College Ave. to the Fort Collins Planning and Zoning Commission, has been involved in construction of multiple Natural Grocers locations, including in downtown Greeley.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Natural Grocers also opened a store at 745 N. Lincoln Ave. in November 2023, and Rogue was also involved in that project.

Various media outlets in the region had speculated that the new business would be Essen, Germany-based discount grocer Aldi because that chain had announced a plan to add around 800 stores across the United States by the end of 2028 and because its stores typically take up around 18,000 square feet. According to its website, Aldi operates 2,527 grocery stores in 39 states and Washington, D.C., but has no existing or planned locations in Colorado or any other state in the Rocky Mountain region or Pacific Northwest.

Natural Grocers already has a store at 4318 S. College Ave. As in February, representatives of that company did not return calls or emails from BizWest seeking to ascertain whether the existing store 15 blocks to the south would be closed or remain open. But the chain is known for relocating stores, as it did in Greeley.

on Facebook on LinkedIn