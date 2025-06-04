Lyons’ Spirit Hound wins pair of awards for American single malt whiskey

LYONS — Spirit Hound Distillers’ Sherry Cask-finished American Single Malt Whisky offering recently earned a pair of major accolades: a Double Platinum award in the American Single Malt Category from the American Spirits Council of Tasters and a Gold Medal from New York International Spirits Competition.

The Lyon’s based distillery’s award winner “was aged in a very rare Sanchez Romate Winery Palo Cortado Sherry barrel that has been making wine since 1961. It introduces itself with aromas of sweet praline, rich butterscotch, and a hint of herbal horehound,” Spirit Hound said in a news release. “Sherry sweetness leads the palate, followed by a viscous mouthfeel layered with toffee and the distinctive depth of manuka honey. Its complexity truly shines in the finish — musty, dry and warm, with mature sherry notes that linger, creating a well-balanced whisky that shows incredible depth.”

To make this varietal, “Spirit Hound utilizes a solera aging process during which the barrel is never fully emptied,” the release said. “Just like with sherry, this process allows new batches to meld with previous batches, adding layers of complexity. The premium whisky is then bottled in bond.”

Spirit Hound operates a distillery and tasting room in Lyons, along with a cocktail lounge in Denver.

