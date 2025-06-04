Brewing, Cideries & Spirits  June 4, 2025

BevBoost debuts infusion device in new Upslope IPA beer

BevBoost founders
BevBoost co-founders Matt Cutter and Steve Savage. Courtesy BevBoost.
By

Boulder-based BevBoost, a venture formed when local brewing, engineering and consumer packaged goods powers combined, has developed a widget designed to breathe new life into older cans of beer.

Related Posts

A Maryland native, Lucas has worked at news agencies from Wyoming to South Carolina before putting roots down in Colorado.
Categories: Boulder Brewing, Cideries & Spirits Sunday Weekly Today's News Beverage Boosters Inc. Upslope Brewing Co. Velocity CPG LLC
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...