BizWest names Mercury 100 fastest-growing private companies

BizWest has named the Mercury 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies, honoring businesses from the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

For-profit companies based in the region were ranked based on two-year revenue growth from 2022 to 2024. Rankings are based on information provided to BizWest through survey responses or obtained through public sources.

Companies must be based in the region, which includes Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, plus Brighton and Westminster.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Rankings in five revenue “flights” will be revealed at the Mercury 100 and IQ Awards event, to be held June 12 at the Trailhead Cafe, 375 Meadowlark Drive, in Berthoud.

Honorees include:

A Through Z Computing, Fort Collins.

Academy of Natural Therapy & Clinic, Greeley.

Aggie Plumbing & Service Inc., Fort Collins.

All County Fort Collins Property Management, Fort Collins.

All County Property Management of Boulder, Boulder.

AlphaGraphics Northern Colorado, Loveland.

Anderson & Whitney PC, Greeley.

Apricity Web Solutions, Longmont.

Ascent CFO Solutions, Boulder.

Associates in Building & Design Ltd., Fort Collins.

Baker Constructors LLC, Frederick.

Best Western University Inn, Fort Collins.

Black Suit Law, Loveland.

Black Swift Technologies LLC, Boulder.

Boulder Creek Neighborhoods LLC, Louisville.

Bray Architecture Inc., Boulder.

Brillity Digital LLC, Fort Collins.

Buffalo Security, Boulder.

Chayah Consulting Group, Loveland.

Code Blue Computing Inc., Broomfield.

Collab Architecture LLC, Windsor.

Collins Communications Co., Fort Collins.

Colorado Blinds & Design, Loveland.

Colorado Capital Management Inc., Boulder.

Colorado Civil Group Inc., Loveland.

Construction Concepts Inc., Mead.

Crafted Leadership LLC, Fort Collins.

Cultivate Kitchen Co. LLC, Louisville.

Deneuve Construction Services, Boulder.

Eckstine Electric Co., Platteville.

Eggers Electric Inc., Loveland.

Ensign Power Systems Inc., Loveland.

Ergonomic Evolution LLC, Erie.

Front Range Roofing Systems LLC, Greeley.

G & N Construction, Ault.

Golden Triangle Construction LLC, Frederick.

Green Girl Recycling, Longmont.

Greenbriar Inn, Boulder.

Hall Irwin Corp., Greeley.

Happy Tails Dog Ranch, Berthoud.

Harris Dewart LLC, Nederland.

Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Greeley.

Horse & Dragon Brewing Co., Fort Collins.

Housing Helpers of Colorado LLC, Boulder.

Howard O. Bernstein PC, Boulder.

Imprint Digital, Loveland.

IMS Heating & Air Inc., Berthoud.

Ionex Research Corp., Lafayette.

Journey Franchising LLC, Fort Collins.

Journey Payroll & HR, Fort Collins.

Kapsak | Estes LLC, Longmont.

KCI | Krische Construction Inc., Longmont.

Kellison HOA & District Management, Loveland.

Key2 Accounting, Fort Collins.

Kilt Farm, Niwot.

Kurt’s Property Management & Investments Ltd., Fort Collins.

Land Pro Civil LLC, Boulder.

Lightsource Creative Communications Inc., Fort Collins.

LoCo Think Tank, Fort Collins.

Lyons Gaddis, Longmont.

Malm Electrical Contractors LLC, Frederick.

Mantooth Marketing Co. LLC, Fort Collins.

Millennium Group, Loveland.

Mobility and More, Loveland.

Montgomery Electric Inc., Dacono.

Motherlove Herbal Co., Fort Collins.

Mountain-n-Plains Inc., Fort Collins.

MTech Mechanical, Westminster.

Naranjo Civil Constructors Inc., Garden City.

New Media One Web Services, Erie.

Nude Foods Market LLC, Boulder.

Old Town Media Inc., dba OTM, Fort Collins.

Pace West Physical Therapy, Boulder.

Parallel Path, Boulder.

Payroll Vault, Fort Collins.

Peak Asset Management LLC, Louisville.

PG Arnold Construction Inc., Louisville.

Phase 2 Co., Fort Collins.

Points West Community Bank, Windsor.

Red Kite Creative LLC, Fort Collins.

Retirement Planning Center of the Rockies, Loveland.

Rhinotrax Construction Inc., Longmont.

RLK-PLG Investment Management LLC, Fort Collins.

Roche Constructors Inc., Greeley.

Schlosser Signs Inc., Loveland.

Semantic Arts Inc., Fort Collins.

ShortD’s LLC, Frederick.

Studio Points Architecture, Boulder.

Summit Commercial Brokers, Niwot.

TCC Corp., Loveland.

The Cain Travel Group Inc., Boulder.

Timberrock Landscape Center, Windsor.

Vision Wealth Advisors, Fort Collins.

Vortiz Insurance LLC, Greeley.

Ward Electric Co. Inc., Longmont.

Westbound & Down Brewing Inc., Lafayette.

Wick & Trautwein LLC, Fort Collins.

WishGarden Herbs Inc., Louisville.

Tickets for Mercury 100 are available here. For reserved tables, contact Jeff Nuttall at jnuttall@ bizwest.com.

