MMA Space expands in Broomfield to support ‘SmallSat revolution’



MMA Space’s new Broomfield space at 1755 W. 160th Ave. is about 43,000 square feet, up from about 20,000 square feet at the company’s former headquarters in Louisville. Lucas High/BizWest

BROOMFIELD — When MMA Space moved its headquarters from Louisville to Broomfield late last year, the company more than doubled its footprint and significantly boosted its capacity to manufacture solar arrays and communications antennas to support what MMA founder and CEO Mitch Wiens calls the “SmallSat revolution.”

Wiens launched the business as MMA Design LLC in 2007 — rebranded in 2024 with the trade name…