Horizon Organic, Wallaby add dairy industry vet as operations chief

BROOMFIELD — Horizon Organic Dairy and Wallaby, a milk and a yogurt brand, respectively, that were sold off by Danone North America in early 2024, have named Patricia Stroup as chief operating officer for both brands.

Stroup “will oversee day-to-day business operations, partnering closely with teams to strengthen supply chains, optimize performance, and continue delivering the products consumers love,” according to a company news release. “Her focus will be on driving operational excellence, leading strategic network optimization, improving cross-functional engagement, and providing team members with professional development and growth opportunities.”

Stroup has previously worked for Nestle SA, Hilmar Cheese Co. and the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Patricia to the team. Her vast experience will lend itself to improving our brands, accelerating our progress, expanding high-impact teams and strengthening our culture,” Horizon Organic CEO Tyler Holm. “We’re building the tomorrow we want to see for all who are impacted by our work, from our team, to our farmers, business partners and the families who choose to put our products in their fridges and on their tables. Patricia is the right COO to help us achieve our goals now and in the future.”

In early January 2024, Danone inked a deal with Los Angeles-based private-equity firm Platinum Equity to sell the milk and yogurt brands.

The deal came after Danone conducted a review of its “businesses that fell outside our priority growth areas of focus,” Danone CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique said in a prepared statement at the time.

Danone had been mulling a sale of Horizon and Wallaby for at least a year. In late January 2023, the company said the decision to explore divestiture of its dairy businesses came as a result of a company-wide “portfolio review and asset rotation program.”

Wallaby and Horizon accounted for about 3% of Danone’s global revenues in 2022.

Horizon, co-founded by local natural and organic-products industry luminary Mark Retzloff, was the first certified-organic dairy with national distribution. The company was absorbed by Danone in 2018 as part of a $10.4 billion merger with its former parent company White Wave Foods.

