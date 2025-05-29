Fort Collins org eyes new shelter

FORT COLLINS — The next time there’s a cold snap in Northern Colorado, it’s likely that the Fort Collins Rescue Mission will have a larger, more efficient homeless resolution center and space enough to not have to turn any guests away.

“That basic need for people to have a warm place to go is crucial,” said Seth Forwood, vice president of Northern Colorado programs for the Fort Collins Rescue Mission, which operates under the umbrella of the Denver Rescue Mission. “Beyond basic life and death with a safe place to go when it’s cold out, we want to be able to…