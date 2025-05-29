Legal & Courts  May 29, 2025

Court blocks use of Future Legends’ dome, stadium

Future Legends No Occupancy sign
A sign posted by the Town of Windsor at the entrance to the Future Legends sports complex states that certain facilities have been deemed “unsafe” and that their certificates of occupancy have expired. Christopher Wood/BizWest
By

Citing safety concerns from the Town of Windsor, a Weld District Court judge has issued a restraining order to ban public use of a stadium, domed pickleball and volleyball courts and surrounding areas in the troubled Future Legends sports complex at least through June 6.

Related Posts

With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
Categories: Legal & Courts Sports & Recreation Sunday Weekly Today's News Windsor Future Legends Jeff Katofsky Judge Kimberly Baird Schutt
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...