Broomfield, Westminster office parks seek post-COVID evolution

The office markets in Broomfield and Westminster have struggled to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many employees to work from home. Now that Pandora’s box has been opened, lots of those employees don’t want to go back to the office full-time, “which is a constant tension between employees and employers,” said Nate Litsey, a commercial real estate broker with Market Real Estate.

“Employees would prefer the flexibility of working from home while most employers would prefer at least some in-office time each week and this is a constant push-pull of who is going to give.”

Litsey said that he has seen…