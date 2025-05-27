Black Bear Diner opens in Johnson’s Corner space

JOHNSTOWN — Four months after the closure of the iconic Johnson’s Corner restaurant, famous for its cinnamon rolls, the California-based Black Bear Diner has opened there.

The new family-oriented diner made its debut there May 20, but Johnson’s Corner’s popular cinnamon rolls and other baked goods will remain for sale inside the popular truck stop’s adjoining gas station.

Black Bear’s website indicates the Johnstown location will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

First opened in 1995 in Mount Shasta, California, Black Bear now has 162 locations in 13 states including two diners in Colorado Springs and one each in Aurora and Fountain. According to the Black Bear website, a new location is planned in Pueblo as well.

