Redtail Ridge saga starts new chapter with long-awaited groundbreaking

LOUISVILLE — The wind whipping around the flat, dusty expanse of the Redtail Ridge site on Tuesday could have been created by Mother Nature, or perhaps it was the result of the collective sighs of relief issuing from the developers and local officials on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking of a mega-development more than a half-decade in the making.

“It’s been a long road,” said Rodney Richerson, a managing principal with Redtail master developer Sterling Bay LLC, “but we’re finally here moving dirt.”

For the better part of six years, developers have their sights set on building a 2.5-million-square-foot biotechnology- and health-care-centric business park on the empty, roughly 300-acre Redtail Ridge property, which was previously home to a massive Storage Technology Corp. campus.

The groundbreaking event — a culmination of all of those years of work — wasn’t “just a celebration for Louisville, but for Boulder County and the whole state of Colorado,” Louisville mayor Chris Leh said.

Denver developer Brue Baukol Capital Partners LLC bought the Redtail property from Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) in 2020 for $34.93 million, and began planning a development project that at the time was called Nawatny Ridge. As part of a July 2022 real estate transaction conducted by a series of holding companies, Sterling Bay and its partner, Harrison Street LLC, acquired the site from Brue Baukol for just under $128 million, Boulder County warranty deeds show. When Sterling Bay entered the picture, the developer added plans for flex-lab-office spaces aimed at biotechnology tenants.

Concerns from residents — mostly centering around flattening of the site, traffic, the size and location of public spaces, sustainability and economic viability — nagged the project, which was eventually redubbed Redtail Ridge, for years, culminating in an April 2022 special election in which Louisville voters repealed a previous approval of the project by city officials.

After the election, allowable development on the site reverted to a set of land-use guidelines approved in 2010, and Sterling Bay has since worked through the city’s entitlement and approvals process in an effort to finally begin development on the Redtail site.

Despite the process’s fits and starts, Sterling Bay officials heaped praise upon Louisville elected officials and city staff during Tuesday’s groundbreaking event, calling out Louisville community development director Rob Zuccaro for special commendation. Richerson said Zuccaro “has been really instrumental in getting us where we are today,” while Leh said that Redtail is “clearly the most complicated land-use project we have ever had, and (Zuccaro) was right there every step of the way.”

Sterling Bay, in partnership with Piper Sandler Special District Group, recently secured $88 million in general obligation bonds that will fund some initial horizontal infrastructure development on the site.

“Earth moving is starting here this week,” Richerson said of the initial infrastructure efforts.

The first phase of infrastructure work is expected to take about 18 months to complete. It will include extensions of “three roads, all the water and sewer utilities that are needed, as well as some intersection improvements,” Richerson told BizWest in a March interview.

Mortenson Co. will provide construction services, and architecture firm Perkins & Will will do design work for the initial horizontal development phase.

The now-empty 300-acre Redtail Ridge property was previously home to a massive Storage Technology Corp. campus. Lucas High/BizWest.

Richerson said in March that Sterling Bay expects to begin vertical development in late 2025. The first buildings that are likely to be delivered are a roughly 100,000-square-foot flex facility for life-sciences users and a pair of roughly 150,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing buildings.

Sterling Bay officials have thus far been fairly tight-lipped about which companies they are recruiting to Redtail.

“Now that we’re breaking ground, we’re getting really great feedback from (potential) tenants in the marketplace around the country,” Richerson said. “…There’s a lot of onshoring going on for drug manufacturing, and we’re getting a lot of calls on that. I think we’ll have great success and hopefully quick success bringing in” top-tier companies to occupy all of the new square footage coming to Redtail.

One user that appears assured to eventually call Redtail Ridge home is AdventHealth Avista, which is expected to build a new hospital on the site to replace the existing facility at 100 Health Park Drive.

AdventHealth had been under contract to purchase a roughly 40-acre tract within the Redtail property for about three years, but finalizing the deal appeared shaky at times during the project’s bumpy ride through the city approvals process, with rumors that Advent leaders were considering moving the hospital to another nearby community.

“There had been a lot of talk of whether they would stay or go, but they’d been pretty adamant with us that this was a move they had to make,” Richerson said.

That deal was finalized in February. Boulder County real estate records show that Redtail Ridge Portfolio LLC, an entity registered to the Chicago address of Sterling Bay’s offices, sold the parcel to Portercare Adventist Health System, an entity registered to AdventHealth’s regional office in Greenwood Village, in mid-February for $34 million.

Hospital leaders have long said that Avista suffers from accessibility issues. The hospital’s vulnerabilities were highlighted during the Marshall Fire in late 2021.

The site is accessed only by Health Park Drive, which dead-ends at the hospital. Over the years, the hospital has been unsuccessful in securing a new interchange off of U.S. Highway 36. Poor access adds to the time required to reach the facility, making it difficult to attract new patients.

Additionally, Avista’s landlocked location does not offer opportunities to expand, hospital officials have said, with the community missing out on potential new services because the hospital has no room to grow. A new hospital at Redtail Ridge would provide Avista with a far larger market service area, putting it closer to a wider population base.

Providing a new location for the hospital, Louisville’s largest employer, while keeping it inside city limits is “obviously a very important component (of the overall Redtail project) to the city,” Richerson said.

Sterling Bay leaders and Louisville officials celebrate at the Redtail Ridge groundbreaking ceremony. Lucas High/BizWest.

