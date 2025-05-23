Arts & Entertainment  May 23, 2025

Sundance secured pledge for $34M in local incentives from Boulder

A film crew, complete with a parade of classic cars, working near the Boulder Theater on Friday, March 28.
A film crew, complete with a parade of classic cars, working near the Boulder Theater on Thursday, March 28. Lucas High/BizWest.
By

BOULDER — In a successful bid to lure the Sundance Film Festival away from its long-time Utah home, a handful of Boulder-area groups offered an incentive package worth $34 million over 10 years.

Joining the city in offering the incentives — which include fee waivers, in-kind donations and logistical support — were Visit Boulder, the Boulder Chamber and the University of Colorado, according to the Boulder Reporting Lab

SPONSORED CONTENT

In a successful bid to lure the Sundance Film Festival away from its long-time Utah home, a handful of Boulder-area groups offered an incentive package worth $34 million over 10 years.

Related Posts

Categories: Arts & Entertainment External Source Today's News Sundance Film Festival
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...