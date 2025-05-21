Agribusiness  May 21, 2025

Status of Greeley’s purchase of JBS building remains unclear

JBS USA is headquartered at 1770 Promontory Circle in Greeley. Christopher Wood/BizWest
By

Greeley city officials have been eyeing purchase of the JBS USA headquarters building in the Promontory business park.

Related Posts

Christopher Wood
Christopher Wood is editor and publisher of BizWest, a regional business journal covering Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties. Wood co-founded the Northern Colorado Business Report in 1995 and served as publisher of the Boulder County Business Report until the two publications were merged to form BizWest in 2014. From 1990 to 1995, Wood served as reporter and managing editor of the Denver Business Journal. He is a Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder. He has won numerous awards from the Colorado Press Association, Society of Professional Journalists and the Alliance of Area Business Publishers.
Categories: Agribusiness Government & Politics Real Estate & Construction Sunday Weekly Today's News JBS USA
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...